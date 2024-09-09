Save up to 90% on clothes, toys at the LFA Kids Consignment Sale in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The LFA Kids Consignment Sale is back on Sept. 11 helping thousands of families save money.

Previously at the Berglund Center, this year’s event will be at the Towers Shopping Center.

You can buy everything you need for your kids from clothes to toys.

In fact, Owner Ellen Cleveland said all items are up to 90 percent off retail price.

“It helps in two ways really it helps them save on the items that they need for their children, you know children are expensive, the economy the way it is. Everybody is looking for ways to be able to provide for their kids with less money and from a seller’s perspective it’s an opportunity to earn some money on those items that are still in great condition and have some life left that you can pass along to another family that would need them,” said Cleveland.

The sale runs till September 15.

It’s been going on for about 19 years. About 3,000 shoppers are expected to come through during the sale, including Megan Cummings.

“It’s really neat to see what people in the community have, and I like the idea of supporting them locally,” said Cummings.

Cummings is going to sell some items this year.

Cleveland also expects about 400 sellers, and she said you can sell your gently used kids’ items until Wednesday morning. She also said they are restocking some items on Friday, so you can bring in some items then too.

“It’s $10 for returning sellers. $0 fee if you’re a new seller, and all the information is there. We have instructions. We have a pricing guide. We walk you through everything,” said Cleveland.

She said there’s information about this on its website.

Some of the presales are ticketed, but there are also some free opportunities to shop at the LFA Consignment sale starting this Wednesday.