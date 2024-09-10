WATCH: Martinsville Speedway donates Teddy Bears to Carilion Children’s

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Today is National Teddy Bear Day and to celebrate the Martinsville Speedway donated 40 teddy bears to Carilion Children’s.

The event, which is affectionately called “Speedy Bears” is an event where the speedway donates the toys along with a $10,000 check provided by the NASCAR Foundation.

Organizers say that this event is a great way to give back to the community.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“They’re such a great organization and to work with them and put smiles on these children’s faces, that’s what today’s all about for us,” Clay Campbell, Track President for Martinsville Speedway, said.

The donation also included things like coloring books and board games.