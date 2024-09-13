73º
Man arrested after burglary in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in relation to a burglary committed in Christiansburg last week.

Christiansburg Police said they responded to a call early on September 5 in regards to a burglary at a business on North Franklin Street. Police discovered a break-in had occurred and five guns had been stolen.

Authorities said Christiansburg Police worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and were able to find the suspect within 7 hours. All stolen weapons were recovered.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Toney Lanham Jr. and was charged with the following:

  • Breaking and entering
  • Larceny of a firearm
  • Wearing a mask to conceal identity during a crime
  • Felony vandalism

Lanham has since been released on bond.

The Christiansburg Police thanked the ATF for the assistance in the case. They also thanked multiple citizens and loss prevention employees who assisted with the search as well.

