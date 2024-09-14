Lawmakers work to avoid a shutdown and fund farm bill

The end of the month marks the end of extra, pandemic-related funding for families facing food insecurity.

Current farm bill federal funding expires on September 30th.

That means money for programs like Meals on Wheels and SNAP benefits could be cut dramatically.

This comes as Congress works to avoid a shutdown and fund the government for another year before the October 1st deadline.

Virginia Representative Morgan Griffith attended a ribbon cutting at Feeding Southwest Virginia Friday, and says lawmakers are trying to find a solution.

Griffith added that he expects Congress to reach an agreement on the farm bill by the end of the year.