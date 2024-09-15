75º
Hundreds compete in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross cycling range

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, hundreds of people came out to Fallon Park to take part in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race.

This is the organization’s 12th year running the event.

The thrilling international cycling event kicks off the prestigious Trek USCX series.

The event features cycle cross-race riders from all over the U.S. and Europe racing all day long, and these riders include people of all different ages and skill levels.

Organizers say that they had around 800 participants this year.

