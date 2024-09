CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County School Board is holding a work session with a special presentation.

The board will hear from the administrator of the gifted programs on a dual language immersion academy.



The academy would allow Montgomery County students starting in kindergarten to go to school and learn 90% of the day in Spanish and 10% in English.



It would be the same curriculum as the rest of the state.