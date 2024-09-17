69º
None seriously injured after bus crash in Botetourt County Tuesday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – VSP said an aide on the bus had non-life threatening injuries and two were un-injured after a bus crashed in Botetourt County Tuesday.

The crash occurred after 4 p.m. Tuesday after a Botetourt County school bus was traveling east on Catawba Road.

VSP said, as the bus entered a curve a tractor-trailer was on the wrong side of the roadway, the bus driver swerved off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision with the truck.

In the process of avoiding colliding with the tractor-trailer the bus overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.

10 News has learned that there are downed optic and phone lines and VDOT has a detour set up.

The tractor-trailer has fled the scene and has not been located, VSP said.

The two un-injured passengers were the driver and a student.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

