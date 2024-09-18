WATCH: Korean War Veteran remembered and honored by friends

ROANOKE, Va. – Local Veterans honored and remembered one of their own Wednesday night.

Frank Kingery, a Roanoke native, was inspired to join the United States Marine Corps after his brother was killed while fighting in World War II.

During the Korean War, Corporal Kingery served in the First Tank Batallion, he was a devout Christian and loved spending time with his wife and daughter.

He was passionate about honoring the Veterans of “The Forgotten War” as the Korean war is often called, vowing that they would never be forgotten.

A local Veteran’s group came together Wednesday in Vinton to share memories of their friend.

”Frank was a great soul, he really was. He was a blessing to everybody, friendly to everybody, loved everybody and had a beautiful family and so I just want him to be remembered that way. He will never be forgotten. Veterans back veterans,” Morris Bennet said.

There has been no word yet on funeral arrangements.