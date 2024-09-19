Background checks required for Pulaski school visitors starting Sept. 23

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools is taking action in the wake of recent school threats that caused the division to close schools on the last two Fridays and cancel or reschedule several practices and events.

Superintendent Rob Graham released a statement Wednesday night detailing disciplinary action that will continue to be enforced and outlining all that’s being done to ensure the safety of students and staff members. This includes a new safety protocol that will begin on Monday, Sept. 23 and will require school visitors and volunteers to complete a background check if they haven’t already to be with students (field trips, lunch, visits, and so on) during school hours.

Recommended Videos

The school will pay for these background checks and they will typically take about 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As for disciplinary measures, Graham said that:

Any threats made specifically toward any PCPS schools, campuses, students, staff or school community members, will result in a 10-day out of school suspension for the student making the threats and a recommendation for an immediate 365-day expulsion from the PCPS division.

Any threats shared over social media or to friends instead of an adult (parent, teacher, administrator or law enforcement official) will result in a 10-day out of school suspension, a disciplinary hearing and possible 365-day expulsion from the PCPS division.

“If you see something…say something,” is what we teach and preach to our students, staff and school community members. However, if you see something, we want to make sure you say something to the appropriate adults. Those adults are parents, school staff, administrators and/or law enforcement officials. Do not share school threats of any kind over social media, with friends, other students or anyone else! We also have a safety tip line that can be found at our division website’s home page at https://www.pcva.us if you need to make an anonymous safety report.”