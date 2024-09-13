Safety Scramble: Pulaski’s Schools Shut for Second Straight Friday

PULASKI COUNTY, VA – A school shooting - it’s the worst fear for many students, teachers, and parents.

“Having an active shooter on our campus, it’s probably the worst thing that could happen to any school division,” Pulaski Superintendent Robert Graham said.

That’s why Graham isn’t taking any chances when it comes to school threats.

“What goes through your mind when making that decision?” 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman asked.

“You can always make up a school day. You can’t make up a life,” Graham said.

This is the second Friday in a row he’s closed schools due to online threats.

“It’s been two of the most challenging weeks I’ve had as a superintendent. I’m going to use the word ridiculous because I do think it’s ridiculous, but at the same time we do have to be safe,” Graham said.

The hardest part for Graham and law enforcement? Figuring out what’s credible and what’s not.

“What’s that criteria?” Coleman asked.

“We really have to look into it to see if there’s going to be any action on any of our campuses or any of our buildings,” Graham said.

“Students see this - they see there’s a threat, that they’re having trouble tracing where it’s coming from, but school’s closed. In your mind, what’s to stop a student next week on Thursday from saying, ‘I’m just going to post this online and get school closed’? Is that a concern?” Coleman asked.

“That is a huge concern for us, and it’s been a big conversation this morning, and last Friday when we were here doing the same thing. And my answer to that is those who feel like they can make threats to get out of school will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Graham said.

Graham knows canceling school, or like this Friday - canceling several sporting events, can put a strain on the entire community.

“If these threats we’re not going to put our staff or our students in harms way. Those are things we’ll talk about as they come to us. We have a while before our homecoming festivities, and we have a wonderful week of homecoming festivities, but as we receive threats we do have to take them seriously,” he said.

That’s why he’s reiterating punishment for people who make threats.

“Possible criminal charges, expulsion from school,” he said.