Orange Eastbound at Moriah wins Sorriest Bus Stop Contest in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – For the second consecutive year, a bus stop on Highway 460 has won the Sorriest Bus Stop Contest. Sponsored by the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG), the contest has declared Orange Eastbound at Moriah (Market Square East) the winner.

The Sorriest Bus Stop Contest featured a bracket of 16 stops nominated by riders, competing for the title of “sorriest” throughout March. The tongue-in-cheek competition aims to raise awareness about bus stop accessibility in a playful yet pointed manner.

Recommended Videos

This year’s winner lacks many features that contribute to a safe bus stop, including:

a sidewalk

seating

lighting

a safe way to cross the street

There is no protection from the cars whizzing by, and patrons must stand in a ditch to avoid standing in the road. It seems nearly impossible for a wheelchair user or anyone with mobility challenges to utilize this bus stop. Yet, use it they do.

Located across the road from the Market Square East shopping center, bus patrons wishing to visit the bank, restaurants or other businesses in the area have little choice but to use this stop. It ranks in the top 25% of bus stops in terms of its rate of use.

Continuing with their tongue-in-cheek tone, BRRAG will hold a brief award ceremony for the bus stop on Thursday, April 10, starting at 5 p.m. BRRAG intends to bring all 16 Sorriest Bus Stop contestants to the City Council meeting on April 21, along with a request to add funding for bus stop improvements to the city budget.

Last year’s Sorriest Bus Stop Contest crowned a winner, Orange Avenue Westbound at King, which was a top 5% most-used stop but had no sidewalk, bench, or shelter. The city of Roanoke subsequently found funding to improve the stop, thrilling BRRAG supporters. Riders now enjoy an ADA-accessible paved bus stop in this location, with a bench and shelter on the way.

Meanwhile, BRRAG is also planning a sister competition: the Favorite Bus Stop Contest. “Some of our bus stops are very nice, accessible, and welcoming,” explains BRRAG board member Sylvia King. “We want to celebrate those, too!” Nominations may be sent to busridersofroanoke@gmail.com.