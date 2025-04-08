Centra set to hold spring career fair Tuesday

If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, Centra will be holding its spring career fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Mountain Conference Center and will include three career stations, featuring resume writing and review, career coaching and an application process overview.

Among the positions being offered are nursing positions, medical office associates, medical assistants, revenue assistants, pharmacy roles, ground transportation and EMTs and security officers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes, as onsite interviews may take place throughout the event.