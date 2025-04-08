Man arrested on narcotics charges after traffic stop in Henry County Monday

McMillan (courtesy of Henry Co. Sheriff's Office)

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested a man and charged him with numerous narcotics offenses on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2007 Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Charles McMillan, who was currently on probation for prior convictions related to narcotics and firearm possession.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items:

Over two ounces of suspected methamphetamine

Suspected heroin

Digital scales

Approximately $1,616.00 in U.S. currency

A 9mm handgun

2007 Jeep Cherokee

McMillan has been charged with the following:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances (suspected methamphetamine)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances (suspected heroin)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.4 – Possess Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 - Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon

Violation of Virginia Code Section 46.2-301 - Driving While Revoked

He is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center while the investigation is ongoing.