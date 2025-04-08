Lynchburg woman accused of attacking officers with knives two separate times pleads guilty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman accused of attacking officers with a knife on two separate occasions in 2023 has pleaded guilty.

Ashley Biggs-Neeley has entered a guilty plea to all charges against her, which include:

Recommended Videos

The attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

Assault and battery against a law enforcement officer (2 offenses)

Assault and battery (2 offenses)

Escape without force

As we reported previously, Neeley was shot by police in May 2023 and then again that same year in September after advancing on officers with knives.

On May 12, 2023, officers were called to James Crossing Apartments for the report of a Child Protective Services personnel being attacked by a woman, later identified as Neely. When officers got to her apartment, they said they identified themselves and asked her to come to the door. She opened the door and attacked the responding officers with knives, according to LPD. Police said an officer then discharged their department-issued handgun, shooting her.

[RELATED: Lynchburg woman shot by police was supposed to be in treatment facility, according to court documents]

Then, a few months later, on Sept. 27, 2023, police were dispatched to Miller Park after reports that a woman, later discovered to be Neely, had been chasing a man in the park with a knife. Police said Neeley had been sitting at a bus stop on Park Avenue in an agitated state, and when they tried to calm her down, she pulled out a knife, prompting one officer to use their taser and another to fire their handgun.

She is set to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.