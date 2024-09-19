Two arrested after suspicious person report

RADFORD, Va. – Two women were arrested after a suspicious person report in Radford Thursday morning.

Radford Police Department said they responded to a suspicious person report on the 1800 block of Smith Avenue early Thursday morning. Upon arrival, they found a disabled vehicle that had an adult woman and two juveniles. They discovered the car’s license plate had been reported stolen out of Bedford County.

Authorities said the driver gave them a false identity, but was later identified as Kacheri Blount. She was found to have four felony and six misdemeanor warrants issued by the Richmond Police Department. The second individual involved was located on the 2000 block of Preston Street, and was soon identified as Iesha Allen.

Upon investigation, RPD said they determined the car was connected with a missing juvenile case out of Delaware. The missing person was found in the vehicle disguised as the opposite gender. Officers found that both females took extensive measures to hide the person’s true identity.

Kacheri Blount was taken into custody on her previous felony and misdemeanor warrants from Richmond. Local indictments are pending.

Ieisha Allen was arrested and charged the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Carrying a concealed weapon

“The quick thinking and determination of our officers led to the safe recovery of a missing juvenile and the arrest of two individuals with multiple charges. Their ability to piece together critical information under pressure was instrumental in resolving this situation. I am proud of their dedication to keeping our community safe.” Operations Captain J.L. Slaughter

The investigation remains ongoing, and we will update you with more details as they become available.