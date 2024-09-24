Henry County man arrested after shooting and abduction investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after a domestic altercation, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after a domestic disturbance occurred on Sep. 18 at a residence located on Wright Road in Ridgeway, authorities say.

Recommended Videos

The investigation revealed that a domestic altercation took place with the suspect, who has been identified as Richard Smith, and his wife.

During the incident, Smith allegedly got a gun and threatened both his wife and brother-in-law, HCSO said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

After pulling out the gun he reportedly shot the gun in their direction preventing them from leaving the room.

According to the office, Smith demanded his wife to hand over her cell phone, then threatened to shoot her if she refused. After 30 minutes his wife and brother-in-law were able to leave the residence and contact law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the residence they were able to take Smith into custody without incident.

Smith has been charged with the following:

Shooting, stabbing with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Abduction and kidnapping

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Robbery

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.