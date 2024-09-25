Blacksburg High School’s Unified Night Celebrates Inclusion and School Spirit

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg High School recently held its first-ever Unified Night during a varsity volleyball game, highlighting the success of its Unified PE class, which fosters inclusion for students of all abilities.

The atmosphere in the stands was electric, with fans decked out in neon shirts, cheering enthusiastically for both the volleyball team and their peers in the Unified class.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking to be honest, but it’s also really exciting to see everyone come together and support us,” said Emma Castle, a varsity volleyball player and Unified class partner. “That’s never really been a thing for volleyball, so it feels really special.”

The Unified PE class was launched a couple of years ago, providing a space where students of diverse abilities can participate in physical education together.

Emma Castle expressed pride in the growth of the program, noting, “It feels really special and I’m so proud of how far this class has come. The fact that we have people coming out—like people I never thought would come out—is amazing.”

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Unified Night not only showcased school spirit with neon shirts, which they sold over 200 with funds going right back into the program; but also drew support from the football team, who joined in the cheering.

Football coach Zach Leonard emphasized the importance of using their program to raise awareness for the Unified PE class. “The main thing for me is I just want to use our program and our players to bring a lot of attention to what I think is a very powerful cause,” he said.

Leonard observed the positive impact of the Unified PE class, stating, “They are talking to a lot of different people, and that wasn’t necessarily the case at first. You can tell it was making them feel better about just coming to school.”

The support doesn’t stop there. The volleyball team plans to return the favor by joining the Unified PE class this Friday to cheer on the football team during their home game.