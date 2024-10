A chance for students to build their school community, that was the goal of today’s Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet”.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

More than 700 students from 35 schools in the Roanoke Valley competed in different athletic events.

10 News photojournalist Greg Moore was there to capture this year’s theme “Unity”