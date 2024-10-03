Boil water notice issued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County has announced a boil water notice for some of its residents.

This boil water notice currently impacts a select number of residents in Giles County. Those in the following areas are advised to boil their water:

Bluff City

Hidden Meadow

Giles County officials have said the cause of this is because a certain amount of unchlorinated water was released, meaning it was untreated and not suitable for consumption. Because this was a small incident, and it was quickly caught, the notice only applies to a small location in Giles County.

Authorities have stated that drinking or using tap water for food preparation without boiling it for the time being may result in intestinal illness. It is recommended that you bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria before letting it cool. If possible, you should use bottled water.

If you do not have bottled water or are unable to boil your water, Giles County has recommended the following:

Safely use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

We will update you when this water boil notice is lifted.