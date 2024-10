Fincastle Baptist Church is helping those in the wake of Helene’s devastation.

The local church is collecting supplies for people in North Carolina including water bottles, paper products, diapers and baby wipes.

So far they have delivered 50,000 bottles of water.

“This is a human need. and we’re just trying to be as best we can.. help people where they really need help,” Mike Palmer, a relief donor, said.