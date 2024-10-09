Bedford Chief of Police steps down

The town of Bedford’s Chief of Police, Ronnie Lewis Jr., is stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

His decision was announced last night at the department’s community meeting.

“I want to make sure I extend this thanks to the men and women of the police department, they’ve been an absolute joy to work with,” Lewis said. “This is the best group of people that you can ever work with, and I am thankful for having that opportunity.”

Lewis has not yet given a reason for his departure and a replacement has not been announced as of Wednesday.