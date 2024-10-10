Fourth Annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund Benefit Golf Tournament Hits the Greens

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – More than 30 teams gathered at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club for the fourth annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund benefit golf tournament, an event dedicated to keeping the memory of Kip Nininger alive.

This year’s tournament unfolded on a beautiful day for golf, coinciding with the mission to honor Kip’s legacy. Kip, a talented athlete who tragically died in a car accident in 2021, is remembered fondly by friends and family.

“It’s tough; these events are tough,” said Chris Nininger, Kip’s father. “But if Kip’s not spoken about, we doubt we have these events. Then he’s forgotten.”

The tournament serves as the largest fundraiser for the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund, which has awarded over 130 scholarships to students in the area.

“Kip’s favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13, so all our distributions are done for $1,413,” Chris Nininger added, emphasizing the personal touch of the scholarships.

Kip was well-known in the Roanoke area as a standout high school athlete—a two-time state champion wrestler. However, those who knew him best highlight his generous spirit.

“As soon as he was off that mat, he was giving; he was always consoling the kids who lost,” recalled Karla Gragg, whose son wrestled with Kip. “He became not only a competitor but a great friend.”

During the tournament, the 131st scholarship was awarded to Rio Rupert, a senior golfer at Cave Spring High School.

“I would love to use the money to go to college and continue my golfing career,” said Rupert, expressing gratitude for the support.

Last year, the tournament raised nearly $60,000, and this year, with over 29 corporate sponsors—including WSLS—the Nininger family is hopeful that donations will surpass previous totals, continuing to support students in the community for years to come.