Gas leak prompts evacuation at Pebble Creek Apartments

Fire crews said they don’t believe there is any danger to residents

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke County
(WSLS 10)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Residents at Pebble Creek Apartments in Roanoke County got a scare earlier Wednesday evening when they were evacuated from their homes because of a gas leak.

10 News spoke with fire crews on the scene, who said plumbers working on a water line accidentally hit a gas line and broke it.

Crews assessed the situation and said they didn’t believe there was any immediate danger to residents.

Repair efforts are underway to fix the broken gas line to ensure safety.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

