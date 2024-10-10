Gas leak prompts evacuation at Pebble Creek Apartments

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Residents at Pebble Creek Apartments in Roanoke County got a scare earlier Wednesday evening when they were evacuated from their homes because of a gas leak.

10 News spoke with fire crews on the scene, who said plumbers working on a water line accidentally hit a gas line and broke it.

Recommended Videos

Crews assessed the situation and said they didn’t believe there was any immediate danger to residents.

Repair efforts are underway to fix the broken gas line to ensure safety.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.