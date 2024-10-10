Virginia National Guard heading to Florida to assist with Hurricane Milton

The Virginia National Guard has announced they will be heading to Florida to assist with the impacts of Hurricane Milton. 225 soldiers and airmen have already been sent for support. This comes as support from Helene is winding down in Virginia, although 10 soldiers are still continuing to assist with a water pipeline damage assessment mission in the Abingdon area.

“I really appreciate the great team effort of the Virginia National Guard Joint Staff coordinating with Florida to determine their needs and the capabilities we could provide. I am incredibly proud of how quickly our Soldiers and Airmen have come together to be ready to deploy and help out, and based on the track of the storm, I think Florida is going to need our help. I know if the situation was reversed, we could count on Florida or other states to come and help us out in Virginia.” Brig. Gen. Todd Hubbard, VNG director of the joint staff

Recommended Videos

Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Scuba Rescue Team were also previously deployed and have arrived in Florida to assist. The Virginia Army National Guard is preparing to send over 200 soldiers and 30 tactical trucks for support as well.

The Virginia Air National Guard is sending around 20 engineers who will deploy with heavy engineer equipment including frontend loaders and dump trucks.