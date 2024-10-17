Lynchburg Peacemakers get detainees to register to vote

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg organization is helping local detainees register to vote and reminding them of the power their voices have, even while incarcerated.

The Lynchburg Peacemakers visited the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail on Tuesday to register eighty detainees to vote for the upcoming November election.

“Nobody promotes this,” said Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter. “When I went to the jail, even the administrators said ‘We have never done this before. Nobody has ever came to the jail to get inmates registered to vote.’”

In Virginia, those charged but not convicted of felonies are still able to vote via absentee ballot from jail. Ex-felons who are not currently involved with the justice system are also eligible to apply for a restoration of voting rights.

For more information about voter rights and to get involved visit https://lynchburgpeacemakers.org/