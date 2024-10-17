Virginia Tech heading gray fox research in Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Gray Foxes have been part of Virginia’s wildlife for decades, but recently there are concerns of populations going down.

To get a better understanding of this, Virginia Tech researcher Victoria Monette is looking at populations across Virginia through wildlife cameras to see what the current numbers are.

“The goal is to figure out where gray foxes are in Virginia and where they are not,” said Monette. “Then to look at anything in particular about those locations where we are finding them. So is it a habitat variable, the presence or absence of another species?”

She said if gray fox populations were to go down, it could have an indirect impact on humans like more mice carrying Lyme disease.