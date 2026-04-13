Spanberger to decide fate of allowing ICE partnerships with local law enforcement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A debate over immigration enforcement agreements is intensifying across Virginia as Gov. Abigail Spanberger weighs whether to continue partnerships that allow local law enforcement to act on behalf of federal immigration authorities.

The agreements, known as 287(g), permit trained local officers to arrest individuals suspected of being in the country illegally in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In February, Spanberger ended a similar agreement involving state agencies and is now considering whether local partnerships should continue.

“Certainly, there is no cause for me to say any pullback on that 287(g) agreement has any ability to keep Virginians safe,” Spanberger told Richmond affiliate WWBT.

The issue has drawn sharp criticism from Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. John McGuire. In a statement, McGuire said ending the agreements would “put more Virginians and law enforcement in danger and set a dangerous precedent.”

“This action creates a dangerous situation where liberal paid protestors can interfere with federal officers who are working hard to get dangerous criminals off our streets,” McGuire wrote.

Nine sheriff’s offices in the region currently participate in the program, most under its task force model, which allows deputies who have completed federal training to make immigration-related arrests during routine policing activities such as traffic stops.

Advocacy groups, including the Legal Aid Justice Center, argue the agreements expose localities to legal and financial risks.

“The amount of training and support given by ICE to the people who are making these arrests is incredibly minimal,” said Alex Kornya, litigation director for the organization. “And so, the risk of making mistakes, which could lead to liability, is considerably high.”

Kornya also warned the agreements could damage relationships between law enforcement and immigrant communities.

“That type of just corrosion of trust is just so destructive to our communities and the ties between us and our neighbors or coworkers and friends,” he said.

Most of the sheriff’s offices contacted did not respond to request for comment. Of those that responded, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported making 38 arrests under the agreement, while Campbell County reported one.

In a statement, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office defended its participation, saying it remains “focused on serving and protecting the residents of our community” while continuing to evaluate changes in laws and policies.

“We remain committed to working within the framework of the law while building trust within our community and ensuring our resources are used effectively,” the statement said. “As with any partnership, we will continue to assess its value and alignment with our mission moving forward.”

Spanberger has until midnight Monday to make a final decision on the future of local 287(g) agreements.