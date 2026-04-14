Roanoke Planning Commission advances housing, vape rules, Evans Spring plan

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Planning Commission voted to move three long-debated items forward Monday night, sending changes to neighborhood zoning, vape and tobacco regulations, and the Evans Spring development plan to City Council for final consideration.

The decisions touch on some of the most discussed topics in the city — housing density, business regulations, and what happens to one of Roanoke’s last large undeveloped tracts of land.

Background on neighborhood zoning

In March 2024, City Council approved changes that allowed more “middle housing” — such as townhomes and apartments — in some single-family areas. The goal was to expand housing and create more affordable options across the city.

The move, however, sparked significant backlash, including a lawsuit and heated public comment. In August 2025, Councilmember Hagen called for a new study, sending the issue back to the community for input. A revised version returned for consideration Monday, including possible changes to how many dwelling units can be allowed on a single parcel.

Some residents remain concerned about parking and density.

“Under these amendments, the rights that citizens were given to have input into what is happening in their neighborhood in terms of additional development have been taken away,” said Anthony Stavola during public comment.

Another resident shared similar concerns about the impact on parking.

“You want to change our zoning to promote more conversion, and who knows how many more people in cars that have nowhere to park,” the resident said.

Others argued the city needs more housing options and expressed support for the original 2024 changes.

“These proposed changes that would decrease the number of units that you can have and increase the required lot space per unit — I think is undoing a lot of the good that the 2024 package did,” said a Roanoke southeast homeowner. “I would like to reject the amendment, keep the lot as it is now, and set us up for future growth and success.”

Vape, tobacco shop regulations

The commission also passed a vape and tobacco ordinance as part of the same 7-0 vote alongside the zoning amendment.

Councilmember Hagen initially proposed a fee for vape establishments before shifting to a regulations-based approach aimed at limiting where those shops can operate and how many can cluster in one area, after residents raised concerns about their locations.

Under the proposed ordinance, all new vape and tobacco establishments would require a public hearing and review before the Board of Zoning Appeals, which could place conditions on the use if needed. The proposal would also prohibit new establishments within 2,000 feet of a school, religious institution, childcare center, public park, or an existing vape and tobacco establishment.

Evans Spring plan

The commission’s third major topic, but second major vote centered on Evans Spring — one of Roanoke’s last large undeveloped tracts of land. The plan before commissioners outlined what future development could look like on the property, including a proposal to preserve roughly 70 acres of green space. The city’s position is that having a plan in place gives officials more control over what any development would look like if landowners choose to sell.

Many community members, however, want the area conserved rather than developed.

“I’m asking for Evans Spring to be conserved as a nature park,” said Naomi Clements, a member of Friends of Evans Spring. “I know this wasn’t considered previously, but it doesn’t mean it couldn’t be considered now.”

Commissioners weighed three options. Option 3 would have restarted the planning process with a new study and left more room for conservation. David Perry, executive director of Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, said his organization has been in talks to protect the land and urged commissioners to choose that path.

“I would like to encourage the Planning Commission to consider that option, which does provide for conservation of the property as an option — not a requirement, not a recommendation, but an option,” Perry said.

The commission instead voted 6-1 to advance Option 2 — the original plan with minimal changes. According to the city, those changes include relabeling the two most developed plan scenarios, extending residential or natural buffers along developed parcels adjacent to residentially zoned areas, and removing language that appeared to commit the city to infrastructure investment partnerships.

Perry said after the vote that he will continue pursuing conservation of the area. He noted the decision makes securing grants more difficult, because any conservation plan must now comply with the city’s comprehensive plan. However, he said a letter of support from City Council could still help with grant applications.

What’s next

All three items now head to Roanoke City Council. If approved: