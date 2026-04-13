Wytheville wins 2026 Great American Main Street Award

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Wytheville has won the 2026 Great American Main Street Award, claiming the top honor among the best Main Street communities in the country. The small Southwest Virginia town beat out much larger cities, including Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Astoria, Oregon — defeating competitors up to 50 times its size. Out of eight semifinalists, Wytheville was the second smallest.

Leaders of Downtown Wytheville Incorporated are in Tulsa to receive the award. A plaque will be created to celebrate the win.

The reaction across the downtown business community has been a mix of shock and immense pride.

“I am so excited,” said Cherry Smith, an employee at P.F. Sturgill Jewelers. “I think that’s probably the greatest thing that could happen to Wytheville. Nobody would think that of a little country town in Southwest Virginia.”

Collin O’Donnell, owner of The Grind, said the recognition was no surprise. “We’re super proud and it’s not a surprise at all,” he said. “The small business community here is fantastic and we’re driving people here for a reason.”

Not everyone saw it coming. “I’m kind of surprised,” said Tonya Pugh, an employee at Jojo’s Attic — though she added the community has long drawn admirers. “A lot of people come through here and they really love Wytheville. A lot of people come in here and wanna move to Wytheville.”

Years of revitalization work

Business owners credit Downtown Wytheville Incorporated with driving the transformation that earned the award.

“It is amazing and it really just shows the hard work that downtown Wytheville has done over the years for the revitalization effort,” said Megan Brehm, owner of The Eclectic Pearl. “I am proud to own a business here in my hometown, on Main Street.”

Brehm, who previously lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said the win carries personal meaning. “It’s so cool to me personally because we used to live in Tulsa, Oklahoma. So the fact that Wytheville got that Main Street award is amazing to me.”

O’Donnell said the organization has been a key driver of success. “Downtown Wytheville organization is doing all the right things,” he said. “The public and private investment in downtown Wytheville has been incredible.”

He said he recognized the town’s potential early. “When I found it a few years ago, I turned down Main Street, the first thing I saw was like five different license plates. None of them were from Virginia. And I was like, something’s going on here.”

Community pride runs deep

John Hay, general manager of the Bolling Wilson Hotel, said the award reflects what makes the area special.

“It is a wow because here we are in Southwest Virginia. It’s a small town and we’re setting a standard for the country,” Hay said. “Downtown Wytheville has done a lot for us. They make sure that we live in a safe environment and just the people are great here.”

Hay said the walkable, small-business-driven downtown is central to the experience. “It takes you back to the old days when you can walk downtown and go into the mom-and-pop type businesses. Exactly what we have here.”

He speculates that the community has no plans to coast. “We’re gonna continue growing, we’re gonna continue making it better because you don’t want to rest on your laurels. You want to make it always better for the visitors and the locals.”

Kennette Fields, general manager of Moon Dog Pizza, said the win reflects a community that shows up for each other.

“Wytheville is such a great community and everybody comes together in a way that I haven’t seen before,” Fields said. “I’m blown away and so excited for us. I think everybody genuinely has the heart for this community, and they work really hard.”

Brehm echoed that sentiment. “Way to go for downtown Wytheville. They work so hard and I know that all of the business owners here and just the locals are really appreciative.”