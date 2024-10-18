Skip to main content
WATCH: Lynchburg City Council Candidate Forum

Tags: Lynchburg City Council, Lynchburg, University of Lynchburg

The University of Lynchburg hosted a panel discussion with candidates vying for a seat on the Lynchburg City Council Thursday night.

10 News was there and you can watch the meeting and its entirety here in case you missed it.

