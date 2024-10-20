NASCAR legend Curtis Turner turns 100 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – A special celebration for a NASCAR legend at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The museum celebrated the 100th birthday of Curtis Turner, a local NASCAR legend.

Curtis 100 featured NASCAR cars on-site, memorabilia, special exhibits, and the showing of a Curtis Turner documentary and his 2016 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The exhibits included paintings by Margaret Sue Turner Wright - Curtis Turner’s daughter.

“There’s different cars that he drove, and I love to paint, so this is a great match, I love to tell the story about Daddy and what he did in racing,” said Margaret.

Turner, a founding member of NASCAR, was born in Floyd. his daughter says the family later moved to Roanoke and eventually Charlotte where he built the Charlotte Motor Speedway.