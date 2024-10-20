Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider

Local News

NASCAR legend Curtis Turner turns 100 years old

Tags: Floyd, Roanoke, NASCAR

ROANOKE, Va. – A special celebration for a NASCAR legend at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

The museum celebrated the 100th birthday of Curtis Turner, a local NASCAR legend.

Curtis 100 featured NASCAR cars on-site, memorabilia, special exhibits, and the showing of a Curtis Turner documentary and his 2016 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The exhibits included paintings by Margaret Sue Turner Wright - Curtis Turner’s daughter.

“There’s different cars that he drove, and I love to paint, so this is a great match, I love to tell the story about Daddy and what he did in racing,” said Margaret.

Turner, a founding member of NASCAR, was born in Floyd. his daughter says the family later moved to Roanoke and eventually Charlotte where he built the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos