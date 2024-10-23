Skip to main content
Helene’s impact on our region’s ecosystem

As Claytor Lake clean-up continues we are learning more about how our region was impacted

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Claytor Lake, Helene, Ecosystem, Cleanup
Claytor Lake Cleanup (WSLS 2024)

PULASKI CO., Va. – Since Helene tore through southwest Virginia, cleanup crews from all over have been working to clean up the mess left over.

Thousands of pounds of debris were flooded into the New River and eventually dumped into Claytor Lake.

Part of the massive amounts of debris have been different chemicals scattered throughout the river and lake.

Tonight on 10 News, we talked to leaders with the Virginia Department of Wildlife on how the ecosystems were impacted and got an update from the Army Corps of Engineers on their work to help clean up the lake.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

