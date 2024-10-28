One arrested after CVS robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after robbing a CVS in Lynchburg on Sunday, Lynchburg Police said.

LPD said they received a report around 6:22 p.m. on Sunday regarding a theft at the CVS on Campbell Avenue. An employee said they saw someone putting store merchandise into pillowcases, and when confronted, the suspect lifted his shirt and showed a gun to the employee.

Authorities said the man fled the scene after the incident. but was quickly located at a nearby apartment complex. After police told him to surrender, he was arrested without further incident.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Edward Franklin. He was charged with the following:

Assault: Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (subsequent offense)

Robbery: Robbery involving the use or display of a firearm

Weapons Offense: Possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon

Franklin is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.