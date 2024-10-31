Skip to main content
Local News

Man facing multiple charges following explicit activities with minors in Christiansburg

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Christiansburg, Montgomery County
Photo of Allen Brown. (Copyright 2024 by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing multiple charges after “explicit conversations” with a minor in Christiansburg, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said that deputies responded to a suspicious person trespassing on someone’s property on October 20. While deputies did not find him at the initial location, he was later found on a roadway near the home.

Authorities said they identified the suspect as Allen Brown from Easley, South Carolina. Upon investigation, they discovered that Brown was involved in explicit conversations with a minor who lives in the complainant’s home. He was soon arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of obscene material using minors
  • Contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child
  • Obscenity - electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material
  • Two counts of child solicitation
  • Taking indecent liberties with a child under fifteen

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Brown was also revealed to have been involved in similar incidents in Virginia, South Carolina, Washington, and Michigan.

