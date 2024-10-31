Man facing multiple charges following explicit activities with minors in Christiansburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing multiple charges after “explicit conversations” with a minor in Christiansburg, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said that deputies responded to a suspicious person trespassing on someone’s property on October 20. While deputies did not find him at the initial location, he was later found on a roadway near the home.

Authorities said they identified the suspect as Allen Brown from Easley, South Carolina. Upon investigation, they discovered that Brown was involved in explicit conversations with a minor who lives in the complainant’s home. He was soon arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of obscene material using minors

Contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child

Obscenity - electronic means for procuring minors for obscene material

Two counts of child solicitation

Taking indecent liberties with a child under fifteen

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Brown was also revealed to have been involved in similar incidents in Virginia, South Carolina, Washington, and Michigan.