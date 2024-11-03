NRV Walk to End Alzheimer’s to Raise Hope and Funds Sunday

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – Nearly 7 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s.

It’s a devastating and costly disease impacting not only those living with it but millions of families and caregivers as well.

But - people haven’t given up hope. There’s money being raised every day to fund research for a cure.

The NRV Walk To End Alzheimer’s is taking place Sunday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman is emceeing the walk, with events beginning at 1:00 at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg.

Two volunteers for the event stopped by the studio to discuss why finding a cure is critical.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.