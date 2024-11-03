Skip to main content
Clear icon
54º
Join Insider

Local News

NRV Walk to End Alzheimer’s to Raise Hope and Funds Sunday

10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman is emceeing the walk

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Alzheimer's Association, Walk to End Alzheimer's, NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – Nearly 7 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s.

It’s a devastating and costly disease impacting not only those living with it but millions of families and caregivers as well.

But - people haven’t given up hope. There’s money being raised every day to fund research for a cure.

The NRV Walk To End Alzheimer’s is taking place Sunday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman is emceeing the walk, with events beginning at 1:00 at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg.

Two volunteers for the event stopped by the studio to discuss why finding a cure is critical.

If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Abbie Coleman headshot

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos