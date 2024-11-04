Man charged with sex crimes after arranging to meet 14-old, Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office says

HENRY CO., Va. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly arranged to meet a 14-year-old for a sexual encounter, HCSO said.

On Nov. 1 the HCSO and Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an undercover operation targeting individuals attempting to exploit minors online.

10 News has learned that during this operation an investigator made contact with Mitchell Cook through an online forum.

Cook sent multiple explicit messages believing he was conversing with a 14-year-old child and attempting to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter, HCSO said.

Later that day Cook drove from Pulaski to a location in Henry Co. expecting to meet the minor.

Upon his arrival at the location, Cook was taken into custody. Cook, from Rural Retreat, has been charged with five counts of Using a Communications System to Solicit a Juvenile.