Two arrested after standoff with Henry County officials

HENRY CO., Va. – A man and a woman have been arrested after a standoff with Henry County Officials Wednesday, HCSO said.

HCSO said on Wednesday they tried to arrest a wanted person known to be located in the 300 block of Woodhaven Road in Martinsville.

While on the scene it was determined that Samuel Franklin was barricaded inside of the residence and refused to comply with commands to exit.

10 News has learned that deputies from the Henry County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations teams were contacted to assist. During that time it was also determined that 44-year-old April Cannoy, of Basset, was also barricaded inside the residence with Franklin.

Cannoy peacefully exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident after successful communication, but according to HCSO Franklin stayed inside and refused to exit.

After prolonged negotiations, it became evident that Franklin was not willing to peacefully surrender.

HCSO said to prevent further escalation the SWAT Team deployed chemical munitions into the residence which displaced Franklin and led to him being taken into custody without further incident.

Franklin has been charged with the following:

Misdemeanor Failure to Appear (2 Counts)

Felony Failure to Appear

Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice

April Cannoy has been charged with the following:

Probation Violation

They both are being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.