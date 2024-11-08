Virginia’s Veterans Parade to Return to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Veterans Parade will return to downtown Roanoke tomorrow, kicking off a special weekend of events ahead of Veterans Day on Monday.

Thousands of people gather to honor veterans, and before the parade even begins, attendees will have the chance to meet some of the veterans in person.

The parade will feature more than 60 participants. Organizers have been planning the event for a full year, ensuring this year’s tribute is special and impactful.

Daniel Wickham, president of the Virginia Veterans Parade, said the event is a chance to celebrate veterans in a variety of ways.

“It’s anything from motorcycles to floats and bands and military vehicles and all the way to motorcycles and Corvettes,” Wickham said.

Among the groups participating is the American Legion, which uses the parade to connect with younger generations and raise awareness about their ongoing mission.

David Yates, an Army veteran, emphasized the importance of involving younger people in veteran-related causes.

“Let these younger people know about the American Legion and how much we need their support so we can support these other organizations. It’s getting to the point that this is the youngest man that I know that I work with every day,” Yates said. “You see, we are getting to be an old bunch.”

Wickham, who is also a veteran, says the parade is more than just a display of patriotism; it’s a heartfelt way for the community to show gratitude to those who have served.

“To show them, not just say ‘thank you,’ but to show them how much we appreciate them and the sacrifices that they and their families have made in order for us to have the freedom to come out and do this tomorrow,” he said.

The parade also provides a space for veterans to come together and share their stories, while reminding the community of the sacrifices made by those who served.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Ken Stallard, a Navy veteran, spoke about the importance of keeping the tradition alive.

“If we don’t get out there and be seen, a lot of this will be lost and we don’t want that to ever happen,” Stallard said.

The Virginia Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, on Jefferson Street. For those unable to attend in person, WSLS will provide a “Choose Your View” option to watch the parade live.