Lynchburg Police investigate shooting on Fort Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police is investigating a shooting that left five people hurt Friday evening around 11:23 pm.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire at BeeBee’s Spot on Fort Avenue. Witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from the outdoor patio.

When police arrived, they said they found several people who were injured, and three people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

Two additional victims arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital, also connected to the shooting.

Lynchburg Police is investigating the shooting.