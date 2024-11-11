Louisa County’s earthquake memory spurs aid to Grayson County

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – A community hit by natural disaster understands the devastation it can leave behind like no other.

One central Virginia county is paying it forward after they received help over 10 years ago when a historic east coast earthquake rocked their community.

Now, Louisa County has set the example of supporting each other when tragedy hits.

Grayson County was hit hard from Helene. The storm kept kids out of school for weeks, and destroyed many parts of the county.

“It has been tough for some of our kids but they’ve been resilient,” said Kelly Wilmore, superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.

Having dealt with a disaster of their own a decade ago, a central Virginia community wanted to help.

“Back in 2011, Louisa County, our community, was hit hard by the east coast earthquake,” said Doug Straley, superintendent for Louisa County Public Schools. “One of the things that we remember so well was folks really reaching out to us and helping us.”

Now, he said it was time to repay that kindness and be the ones to help.



“One of the things you need is someone to rally around you,” Straley said.



And rally they did.



“We delivered a check here today of over $30,000 for Grayson County Public Schools for them to use as they see fit as they move forward in their rebuild and taking care of each other,” Straley said. “It’s just so important. ”

I also talked to one principal with Louisa County who grew up in Fries. He said being able to support his hometown is extra special



“Just being able to bring a check that can make a difference for these people is pretty incredible,” said David Street.



The superintendent for Grayson County Jelly Wilmore said getting this help has been a blessing.

“Anything will help, it always does,” said Wilmore. “We’re just blessed that we’ve got friends in rural communities like us that’s reaching out to help us.”

He said the amount of support that they have received has been overwhelming.