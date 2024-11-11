National D-Day Memorial Honors Veterans on Veterans Day with Annual Ceremony

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial marked Veterans Day with its annual observance ceremony, drawing hundreds of people to honor the men and women who have served and sacrificed for the country. The event was a moving tribute, not only to those who fought but also to the lasting impact of veterans’ service in their communities.

The ceremony highlighted the many ways veterans continue to contribute after their military service, in roles such as first responders, community leaders, teachers, and volunteers.

April Cheek-Messier, President and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, addressed the crowd, saying, “Many of you returned from your service only to continue serving in your communities, as first responders, community service leaders, teachers, or volunteers. You and your families have given of yourselves in ways we can never repay except to say thank you.”

For 95-year-old Marine Corps veteran Daniel Villarial, the ceremony was a humbling experience. “This is hallowed ground,” he said. “There’s a lot of memories that I had but those who really gave their lives for me to serve my country in the Marine Corps.”

The ceremony included a musical tribute, with each branch of the military honored during the Armed Forces Medley. Veterans stood as their respective branch’s anthem played, reflecting on the significance of the moment.

“Every time you hear the Marine Corps hymn being played, you will stand up and you will sing,” Villarial added. “And ever since that time to today, if I hear it, I’ll sing it.”

The event also featured guest speaker Mitchell Yockelson, author of The Paratrooper Generals.

Yockelson shared the story of Father Francis Maternowski, who’s believed to be the only U.S. chaplain killed on D-Day. Yockelson recounted how Maternowski proposed a joint hospital for both Allied and German forces on the outskirts of town during the Normandy invasion. “Maternowski suggested that both sides establish a joint hospital in a house on the outskirts of town. Just think about that for a moment—it wasn’t as if he was only asking for help from the Americans,” Yockelson said.

In a heartfelt tribute, Father Maternowski was added to the Memorial Wall, bringing the total number of Allied soldiers killed on June 6, 1944, during the Normandy invasion to 4,427.

John Long, Director of Education at the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, concluded the ceremony by honoring all veterans. “So veterans, we thank you on this special occasion because this is your day,” Long said.

The ceremony provided a powerful moment of reflection for veterans and the community, honoring their sacrifices and contributions both during and after their service.