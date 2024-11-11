Veterans Honored Across Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA – Veterans were honored across Southwest Virginia on Monday, with commemorative ceremonies held in Lynchburg, Blacksburg, and Roanoke.

In Lynchburg, a new monument was unveiled at Monument Terrace, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Gulf Wars and the Global War on Terror. The unveiling marked a poignant moment for many.

“Freedom is not free,” said Mike Reeves, a bugler with the American Legion Honor Guard and past commander of the Military Order of the World Wars. “And as long as there’s been a need, Americans have signed up to serve and are willing to do that, sometimes at great sacrifice and sometimes with their lives.”

Lynchburg Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi spoke about the significance of the day, saying, “It’s mixed emotion here today because we are remembering those who have fallen, but also celebrating those who have come home.”

In Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets held its annual remembrance ceremony in the War Memorial Chapel, followed by a wreath-laying at the university’s iconic Pylons.

“We here at Virginia Tech, we believe in service,” said retired U.S. Navy Commander Nate Brown, a member of the Commandant’s staff with the Corps of Cadets. “We believe in sacrifice. And we believe in Ut Prosim, which is our university’s motto, ‘That I May Serve’”

The Roanoke area marked the day with a unique flag retirement ceremony. Students, families, and veterans gathered at William Byrd High School for a flag-burning event to honor and retire old and worn American flags.

Leighann Wood, a sophomore and lt. commander with the school’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program, reflected on the importance of showing support to veterans, “It’s just a nice feeling of being able to give them a smile on their face to show them that people do care.”

The commemorations served as reminders of the sacrifices veterans make and the community’s gratitude for their service.