Roanoke art studio offers lifeline to North Carolina artists affected by Helene flooding

ROANOKE, Va. – A piece of Asheville’s art community has found a temporary home in Roanoke, where artists whose studios or art were destroyed by severe flooding have found support at a local studio.

After Tropical Storm Helene left their gallery in Asheville submerged up to the second floor, several North Carolina artists faced an uncertain future. One of them, Christine Smith, a full-time wood turner, had depended on her sales at the Asheville gallery to support herself.

“Once we heard how badly they were hit, we realized there wasn’t going to be an income for us for the rest of the year,” Smith said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Upon hearing of the destruction, Left of Center Art Space in Roanoke opened its doors, offering exhibition space for seven artists affected by the storm.

This initiative has allowed the artists to continue showcasing and selling their work, even as they rebuild back home.

“Everybody that’s here has lost something,” said Meridith Entingh of Left of Center Art Space. “It’s hard to find a way to do stuff. I mean we can give money but this was an act we could do.”

In an additional show of generosity, the Roanoke gallery waived all commission fees, providing crucial financial support for the North Carolina artists.

“My surprise, they actually didn’t even want to take a commission which was huge. I’m eternally grateful for their generosity,” Smith said.

The exhibition will remain open Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., until December 28.