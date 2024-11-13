Market on Melrose Opens in Northwest Roanoke, Providing Much-Needed Resource for the Community

ROANOKE, Va. – A new grocery store officially opened in Northwest Roanoke, offering fresh produce, quality meats, and name-brand grocery items to a neighborhood that has long struggled with access to healthy food.

The Market on Melrose opened its doors this morning, and residents came out in full force to celebrate the grand opening.

LaCresha Brown, customer service manager at the store, called the opening a historic moment for the community. “Today is a historic event, 11.13.2024, this is historic, we’re very excited,” Brown said. A lifelong resident of Northwest Roanoke, Brown emphasized that this was the first grocery store to serve the area, which has been without a local grocery option until now. “We’ve never had a grocery store in our community,” she said. “This is something we’ve been waiting for.”

For many residents, the new store is already making a big difference. Mary Cannaday, a local resident, was thrilled to find affordable prices on fresh produce. “50 cents a pound, this is a bargain right here and they got nice fat ones too… hallelujah!” Cannaday exclaimed.

The Market on Melrose spans 15,000 square feet and is more than just a place to buy groceries—it’s seen as a lifeline for the community.

It brings not only fresh food but also job opportunities, with more than 40 employees hired from Northwest Roanoke itself. This ensures that the local community directly benefits from the new business.

Richmond Vincent, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valley, spoke about the broader mission behind the project. “Our goal is to eliminate poverty in Virginia, and we start first by hiring individuals and giving them the earnings so that they can take care of themselves and buy their own health insurance and improve their health outcomes,” Vincent said.

The opening of the Market on Melrose is part of a larger effort to revitalize the area. Plans are already in motion for the nearby Melrose Plaza, which is expected to include a bank, wellness center, and an adult high school. The plaza is slated for completion by May 2025.

The Market on Melrose is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing residents with a convenient and accessible option for their grocery needs.

For many in the community, the store is more than just a place to shop—it’s a symbol of progress and opportunity in a neighborhood that has long been overlooked.