Mill Mountain Zoo says hello to a new bald eagle

ROANOKE, Va. – The eagle has landed at Mill Mountain Zoo. Meet Tommy!

A photo of Tommy. (Copyright 2024 by Mill Mountain Zoo - All rights reserved.)

He was found injured on the side of a road in North Carolina.

He was missing the primary feathers on his left wing, which made it unlikely that he would ever be re-released into the wild.

Katie Harlow, a zoo educator, says they’re excited to share Tommy’s story with the public.

“Our main message for the public is conservation and letting everybody know why these animals are so important and as bald eagles are our nation’s bird it is really fun and engaging and educational to get to see them in captivity.” Katie Harlow, Zoo Educator, Mill Mountain Zoo

Tommy is still adjusting to his new environment, but Harlow says he will join the zoo’s other bald eagle, Elsie, soon.