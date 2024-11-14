Multi-vehicle crash causing 1.5-mile traffic backup on I-581N in Roanoke

A multi-vehicle crash is causing a 1.5-mile traffic backup on I-581N in Roanoke, according to VDOT.
At this time, the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.
Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.
