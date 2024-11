Artem Moyer (Courtesy of Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Department announced that it had arrested a local high school teacher on charges related to sexual acts with a student.

30-year-old Artem Robert Moyer, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with the following:

Felony count of Indecent Liberties with Child by Custodian

Felony count of Object Sexual Penetration.

Moyer is currently being held in jail without bond.