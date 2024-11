ROANOKE, Va. – A popular bagel shop is opening its second location in the Roanoke Valley.

Donnie D’s will be opening up its highly anticipated Roanoke location. The store is right off Brandon Ave. at the old Ralph Hardware Store.

The new shop is almost triple the size of the Daleville location and will feature a brand-new drive-thru experience.

The doors will open at 6 a.m.