WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A beloved historic restaurant is continuing to bring joy and hot dogs to its lifelong customers.

Skeeters World Famous Hot Dogs in Wytheville held its ribbon cutting today, ushering in new ownership while keeping its nostalgic atmosphere.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore was in Wytheville to witness the historic re-opening.