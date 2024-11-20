Weight-loss drug shown to help with heart failure, new study shows

A new study from UVA Health shows that the popular weight loss and diabetes drug tirzepatide can reduce the risk of death in a certain kind of heart failure.

In a double-blind study funded by Eli Lily, patients with diastolic heart failure and obesity who were given the drug reduced deaths and hospitalizations by 38%.

The drug, commonly known as Wegovy and Zepbound, is a GLP-1 agonist. Which helps to lower blood sugar and promote weight loss.

“So, by reducing the weight of the heart, reducing the adipose tissue around the heart, that likely led to a lot of the benefits seen with the drug,” said Dr. Christopher Kramer, Chief of Uva Health’s Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.

While this new use for the drug is not FDA-approved yet, researchers hope it will be soon, and encourage patients interested to talk to their primary care providers.